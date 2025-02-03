SportsTFT Reach

FEU Roosevelt features volleyball matches at latest sports fest

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 seconds ago

Among the various sports competitions organized during the “FEU Roosevelt Family Day and Sports Fest” on February 1, volleyball captured the spotlight, thrilling spectators with intense matches and remarkable displays of athleticism and teamwork.

In the Juniors division (Grades 4 to 8), the Yellow team emerged victorious, featuring standout players Georgina Alexia Almojuela, Arianne Mine Dela Pena, Meritxelle Soleil Abad, Keith Marphil Adi, Artemis Cabantog, Alliyah Gold Dela Pena, Alannah Mari Encarnacion, and Althea Marie Llarena. Their performance was nothing short of impressive, earning them the championship title.

The Green team, consisting of Grant Bethel Romero, Rein Althea Nuestro, Czarina Dominique Suguitan, Samantha Ashleigh Gatus, Kyle Lindsay Lacsina, Jade Eunice Moreno, Myeisha Grace Serviñas, and Hannah Marivel Muli, secured the first runner-up position.

In the Seniors division (Grades 9 to 12), the competition was fierce with six teams vying for the championship. Ultimately, Team Green 1 claimed the title, with notable players Genesis Tolentino, Jamila Angela Santander, Elijah Ross Galang, Sofia Meisha Malto, Jacob Emmanuelle Asor, James Christoff Malinao, Gillian Dayandante, and Sydney-Gat Ferrer leading the charge.

Team Blue 1, featuring Sophia Claire Abarientos, Qhloe Agbayani, Mark Jacob Florendo, Nellissa Marie Magallanes, Hezekiah Panela, Janna Aaliyah Santander, Came Zedric Malig, and Seigfred Marielle Llarena, finished as the first runner-up, while Team Yellow 1, with players Kielbourne Omnia Badillo, Heiress Teves, Danielle Raphael Marasigan, Louise Ryanne Rosal, Louise Lorence Ong, Mohammad Rammal, Alessandra Zae Lingao, and Edchelle Steven Khearly Taguinod, took home the second runner-up title.

The volleyball matches were a testament to the athletes’ dedication and the enthusiastic support from the crowd, making the event a memorable celebration of talent.

As the day concluded, the spirit of camaraderie and competition resonated throughout, a proof of the vibrant community that FEU Roosevelt fosters.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2025 02 03T052924.293

FEU Roosevelt showcases basketball talent at sports fest event

8 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 02 02T162351.361

FEU Roosevelt celebrates Family Day and Sports Fest with Mr. and Ms. Intrams contest

21 hours ago
KELA Template 21

Young minds shine in chess tournament at FEU Roosevelt sports fest in Dubai

21 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 02 03T030217.626

FEU Roosevelt holds ‘Family Day and Sports Fest 2025’

24 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button