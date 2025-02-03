FEU Roosevelt features volleyball matches at latest sports fest

Among the various sports competitions organized during the “FEU Roosevelt Family Day and Sports Fest” on February 1, volleyball captured the spotlight, thrilling spectators with intense matches and remarkable displays of athleticism and teamwork.

In the Juniors division (Grades 4 to 8), the Yellow team emerged victorious, featuring standout players Georgina Alexia Almojuela, Arianne Mine Dela Pena, Meritxelle Soleil Abad, Keith Marphil Adi, Artemis Cabantog, Alliyah Gold Dela Pena, Alannah Mari Encarnacion, and Althea Marie Llarena. Their performance was nothing short of impressive, earning them the championship title.

The Green team, consisting of Grant Bethel Romero, Rein Althea Nuestro, Czarina Dominique Suguitan, Samantha Ashleigh Gatus, Kyle Lindsay Lacsina, Jade Eunice Moreno, Myeisha Grace Serviñas, and Hannah Marivel Muli, secured the first runner-up position.

In the Seniors division (Grades 9 to 12), the competition was fierce with six teams vying for the championship. Ultimately, Team Green 1 claimed the title, with notable players Genesis Tolentino, Jamila Angela Santander, Elijah Ross Galang, Sofia Meisha Malto, Jacob Emmanuelle Asor, James Christoff Malinao, Gillian Dayandante, and Sydney-Gat Ferrer leading the charge.

Team Blue 1, featuring Sophia Claire Abarientos, Qhloe Agbayani, Mark Jacob Florendo, Nellissa Marie Magallanes, Hezekiah Panela, Janna Aaliyah Santander, Came Zedric Malig, and Seigfred Marielle Llarena, finished as the first runner-up, while Team Yellow 1, with players Kielbourne Omnia Badillo, Heiress Teves, Danielle Raphael Marasigan, Louise Ryanne Rosal, Louise Lorence Ong, Mohammad Rammal, Alessandra Zae Lingao, and Edchelle Steven Khearly Taguinod, took home the second runner-up title.

The volleyball matches were a testament to the athletes’ dedication and the enthusiastic support from the crowd, making the event a memorable celebration of talent.

As the day concluded, the spirit of camaraderie and competition resonated throughout, a proof of the vibrant community that FEU Roosevelt fosters.