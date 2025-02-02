SportsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Young minds shine in chess tournament at FEU Roosevelt sports fest in Dubai

Smart thinking and young energy took center stage at Far Eastern University Roosevelt’s Family Day and Sports Fest, held on Saturday, February 1, at Al Ahli Sports Club, Al Nahda, Dubai.

Among the many exciting events, the chess tournament stood out as young players showed off their planning and problem-solving skills.

The competition featured three divisions, each producing exceptional winners.

In the Beginners division (Kinder to Grade 3), Grade 3 students dominated the podium. Clark Mateo Firmalo emerged as the champion, while Sean Eros Santos secured first runner-up, and Robdean David Octavo claimed second runner-up.

The Juniors division (Grades 4 to 8) saw fierce competition among 36 participants. Gabriel Van Zamora (Grade 7) clinched the championship, with Julian Manalo (Grade 6) as first runner-up and Prince LLord Albus Percival Sull (Grade 7) taking second runner-up.

Meanwhile, in the Seniors division (Grades 9 to 12), 13 competitors battled for the top spot. Francis Lyzander Agravia (Grade 9) was crowned champion, followed by Eithan Daniel Dacumos (Grade 10) as first runner-up and Alradgin Angelo Garcia (Grade 11) as second runner-up.

The chess tournament highlighted the players’ exceptional analytical abilities, patience, and sportsmanship, proving that the love for the game starts young.

