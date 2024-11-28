PPO-UAE Sportsfest concludes; PNA wins overall championship

The Philippine Professional Organization (PPO) – UAE Chapter has concluded its 2024 Sportsfest, showcasing its members’ skills and sportsmanship across 11 sports.
The Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) was hailed the overall champion with 84 points, followed by the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) – Abu Dhabi Chapter with 52 points, and the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) – UAE Chapter with 47.
The two-day sportsfest held November 16 and 23 in Abu Dhabi saw a total of 517 participants and guests, including professionals from 15 Accredited Professional Organizations, VIPs, sponsors, and sports officials.
Here is the full list of winners for the PPO-UAE 2024 Sportsfest:
Basketball
Champion: PNA-UAE
2nd runner-up: Filipino Radiographers (FILRAD) – UAE
3rd runner-up: Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) – Abu Dhabi
Volleyball – Women
Champion: PNA – UAE
2nd runner-up: PICPA – AUH
3rd runner-up: PICE -UAE
Volleyball – Men
Champion: PNA – UAE
2nd runner-up: PICPA – AUH
3rd runner-up: Philippine Institute of Chemical Engineers (PIChe)
Badminton Mixed Doubles
Champion: Pambansang Samahan Ng Inhenyero Mekanikal (PSIM) – UAE
2nd runner-up: PNA – UAE
3rd runner-up: PICE – UAE
Badminton Women
Champion: PICE – UAE
2nd runner-up: PICPA – Dubai
3rd runner-up: PIChe
Badminton Men
Champion: PSIM – UAE
2nd runner-up: Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines (IIEE) – UAE
3rd runner-up: PICPA – Dubai
Chess Mixed Doubles
Champion: United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) – AUH
2nd runner-up: PICE – UAE
3rd runner-up: Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineer (PSME) – AUH
Chess Singles
Champion: PSME – AUH
2nd runner-up: PSME – UAE
3rd runner-up: Society of Aerospace Engineers of the Philippines (SAEP)
Darts Men Doubles
Champion: IIEE-UAE
2nd runner-up: PSME – AUH
3rd runner-up: PICPA – AUH
Darts – Women Doubles
Champion: PSME – AUH
2nd runner-up: PNA – UAE
3rd runner-up: PICPA – Dubai
Table Tennis – Men
Champion: PNA – UAE
2nd runner-up: PICE – UAE
3rd runner-up: PSME -UAE
Table Tennis – Women
Champion: PICPA – AUH
2nd runner-up: PNA – UAE
3rd runner-up: Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines (IECEP) – UAE
Tug of War – Mixed
Champion: PSME – AUH
2nd runner-up: UAEP -AUH
3rd runner-up: PICE – UAE
Sack Race – Mixed
Champion: PICE – UAE
2nd runner-up: PNA – UAE
3rd runner-up: IIEE – AUH
Relay (Baton) – Mixed
Champion: PICE – UAE
2nd runner-up: IIEE – AUH
3rd runner-up: PICPA – AUH
Mobile Legends
Champion: PICPA – AUH
2nd runner-up: PICE -UAE
3rd runner-up: PNA – UAE
Bowling – Mixed
Champion: PICPA -AUH
2nd runner-up: PICE – UAE
3rd runner-up: UAP – AUH
Muse: Jescel Victoria (SAEP)
Escort: Kevin Kit Ayson (UAP – AUH)