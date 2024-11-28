PPO-UAE Sportsfest concludes; PNA wins overall championship

The Philippine Professional Organization (PPO) – UAE Chapter has concluded its 2024 Sportsfest, showcasing its members’ skills and sportsmanship across 11 sports.

The Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) was hailed the overall champion with 84 points, followed by the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) – Abu Dhabi Chapter with 52 points, and the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) – UAE Chapter with 47.

The two-day sportsfest held November 16 and 23 in Abu Dhabi saw a total of 517 participants and guests, including professionals from 15 Accredited Professional Organizations, VIPs, sponsors, and sports officials.

Here is the full list of winners for the PPO-UAE 2024 Sportsfest:

Basketball

Champion: PNA-UAE

2nd runner-up: Filipino Radiographers (FILRAD) – UAE

3rd runner-up: Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) – Abu Dhabi

Volleyball – Women

Champion: PNA – UAE

2nd runner-up: PICPA – AUH

3rd runner-up: PICE -UAE

Volleyball – Men

Champion: PNA – UAE

2nd runner-up: PICPA – AUH

3rd runner-up: Philippine Institute of Chemical Engineers (PIChe)

Badminton Mixed Doubles

Champion: Pambansang Samahan Ng Inhenyero Mekanikal (PSIM) – UAE

2nd runner-up: PNA – UAE

3rd runner-up: PICE – UAE

Badminton Women

Champion: PICE – UAE

2nd runner-up: PICPA – Dubai

3rd runner-up: PIChe

Badminton Men

Champion: PSIM – UAE

2nd runner-up: Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines (IIEE) – UAE

3rd runner-up: PICPA – Dubai

Chess Mixed Doubles

Champion: United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) – AUH

2nd runner-up: PICE – UAE

3rd runner-up: Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineer (PSME) – AUH

Chess Singles

Champion: PSME – AUH

2nd runner-up: PSME – UAE

3rd runner-up: Society of Aerospace Engineers of the Philippines (SAEP)

Darts Men Doubles

Champion: IIEE-UAE

2nd runner-up: PSME – AUH

3rd runner-up: PICPA – AUH

Darts – Women Doubles

Champion: PSME – AUH

2nd runner-up: PNA – UAE

3rd runner-up: PICPA – Dubai

Table Tennis – Men

Champion: PNA – UAE

2nd runner-up: PICE – UAE

3rd runner-up: PSME -UAE

Table Tennis – Women

Champion: PICPA – AUH

2nd runner-up: PNA – UAE

3rd runner-up: Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines (IECEP) – UAE

Tug of War – Mixed

Champion: PSME – AUH

2nd runner-up: UAEP -AUH

3rd runner-up: PICE – UAE

Sack Race – Mixed

Champion: PICE – UAE

2nd runner-up: PNA – UAE

3rd runner-up: IIEE – AUH

Relay (Baton) – Mixed

Champion: PICE – UAE

2nd runner-up: IIEE – AUH

3rd runner-up: PICPA – AUH

Mobile Legends

Champion: PICPA – AUH

2nd runner-up: PICE -UAE

3rd runner-up: PNA – UAE

Bowling – Mixed

Champion: PICPA -AUH

2nd runner-up: PICE – UAE

3rd runner-up: UAP – AUH

Muse: Jescel Victoria (SAEP)

Escort: Kevin Kit Ayson (UAP – AUH)