New OFW wing at NAIA Terminal 3 opens for faster immigration processing

A dedicated wing for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) at NAIA Terminal 3 is now operational, the Bureau of Immigration announced, aiming to streamline immigration procedures for departing and arriving OFWs.

Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro confirmed the launch during a press briefing on Monday, noting that the OFW-exclusive wing was opened to ensure quicker and more efficient immigration processing.

Castro said the initiative supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to improve and modernize government services for OFWs, acknowledging their vital role in the Philippine economy.

The new facility began operations on April 9 and is designed to accommodate the growing number of OFW travelers.

According to BI data, over 3,400 OFWs leave the country through NAIA daily, justifying the need for specialized lanes.