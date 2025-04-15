Marcos to motorists: ‘Stay disciplined, don’t be a kamote’ amid rise in road rage

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reminded motorists to stay calm and responsible on the road as cases of road rage continue to rise, stressing that a driver’s license is a privilege, not a right.

In his weekly vlog, Marcos cited the fatal road rage incident in Antipolo, Rizal, in March, using it as a cautionary example of what happens when tempers flare behind the wheel.

“Tayong lahat ay kailangang sumunod sa batas trapiko, kailangan ang disiplina ay maging responsableng mga Pilipino sa lansangan, huwag maging kamote — masyado nang marami ‘yan. Ang lisensya sa pagmamaneho ay isang pribilehiyo at hindi ito karapatan,” the President said.

He also encouraged drivers to keep a cool head, speak with respect, and de-escalate conflicts rather than provoke them.

“Kailangang mag-ingat sa pananalita, nagtitimpi at pinipili ang kapayapaan. Ang lahat ay napapag-usapan nang maayos at malumanay,” he said.As millions prepare to travel for the long Holy Week break from April 17 to 20, Marcos urged Filipinos to pack patience along with their luggage and to help prevent road rage from escalating.

“Ituring na nating meron tayong tungkulin na panatilihin ang kapayapaan sa paligid natin,” he added.