Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos to motorists: ‘Stay disciplined, don’t be a kamote’ amid rise in road rage

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 mins ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reminded motorists to stay calm and responsible on the road as cases of road rage continue to rise, stressing that a driver’s license is a privilege, not a right.

In his weekly vlog, Marcos cited the fatal road rage incident in Antipolo, Rizal, in March, using it as a cautionary example of what happens when tempers flare behind the wheel.

“Tayong lahat ay kailangang sumunod sa batas trapiko, kailangan ang disiplina ay maging responsableng mga Pilipino sa lansangan, huwag maging kamote — masyado nang marami ‘yan. Ang lisensya sa pagmamaneho ay isang pribilehiyo at hindi ito karapatan,” the President said.

He also encouraged drivers to keep a cool head, speak with respect, and de-escalate conflicts rather than provoke them.

“Kailangang mag-ingat sa pananalita, nagtitimpi at pinipili ang kapayapaan. Ang lahat ay napapag-usapan nang maayos at malumanay,” he said.As millions prepare to travel for the long Holy Week break from April 17 to 20, Marcos urged Filipinos to pack patience along with their luggage and to help prevent road rage from escalating.

“Ituring na nating meron tayong tungkulin na panatilihin ang kapayapaan sa paligid natin,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bongbong Marcos and Russian Vlogger Vitaly

Marcos condemns prank by foreign vlogger: ‘Not the Filipino way’

19 mins ago
Claire Castro

New OFW wing at NAIA Terminal 3 opens for faster immigration processing

57 mins ago
George Garcia from COMELEC

COMELEC: Encrypted online votes protect against fraud, dispel concerns raised by overseas voters

17 hours ago
Sara Duterte and Imee Marcos

Sara Duterte endorses friend Imee Marcos

18 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button