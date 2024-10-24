Fleetwood the star guest at launch of new-look DP World Tour Play-Offs

Olympic Silver Medallist Tommy Fleetwood was among those in attendance for the launch of the inaugural DP World Tour Play-Offs, a two-event series made up of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship.

The eyes of the golfing world will be firmly fixed on the UAE next month as the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, featuring the 70 highest-ranked available players on the DP World Tour, is held at Yas Links on November 7-10, taking up a new position on the calendar, before the top 50 available players battle it out during the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates one week later on November 14-17, where the DP World Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai champion will be crowned.

The launch was held at the DP World Pavilion, Expo City Dubai where those in attendance heard from the likes of Fleetwood, a former Race to Dubai champion who won back-to-back Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship titles in 2017 and 2018, along with the inaugural Dubai Invitational earlier this year, His Excellency Aref Al Awani, General Secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Daniel Van Otterdijk, Group Chief Communications Officer, DP World, Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC, UAE and Tom Phillips, Director of Middle East, DP World Tour.

Already confirmed to be competing across both events are some of golf’s biggest talents, including Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott and Robert MacIntyre, while Billy Horschel, who recently claimed his second BMW PGA Championship title, will also be teeing it up in Dubai.

Tom Phillips, Director of Middle East for the DP World Tour, said: “With many of the sport’s top and most high-profile players already confirmed, the UAE’s status as a major global golf destination continues to rise as we eagerly anticipate the first-ever DP World Tour Play-Offs.

“We are thrilled to unite two of the region’s biggest sporting events, creating an exciting new element to the season’s climax. The fact that these events will take place on consecutive weekends will undoubtedly heighten intrigue and engagement.”

His Excellency Aref Al Awani, General Secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “Having last year extended our partnership with the DP World Tour until at least 2028, we are naturally delighted to host an event of this magnitude.

“This is a pivotal moment for golf in the UAE as Abu Dhabi and Dubai come together to launch the inaugural DP World Tour Play-Offs, while a new position on the calendar ensures added interest around the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

“The eyes of the golfing world will be firmly fixed on the UAE for a 10-day period next month, which is indicative of the country’s ever-growing reputation as a global sporting destination.

“We now look forward to consecutive Rolex Series events in the UAE, and what will undoubtedly be a thrilling end to the season.”

Daniel Van Otterdijk, Group Chief Communications Officer, DP World, said: “As a long-term partner of the Tour, we are thrilled to support the inaugural DP World Tour Play-Offs, which will undoubtably provide many more memorable moments.

“As a leader in global logistics, innovation is key to staying ahead of the competition, and the creation of the DP World Tour Play-Offs aligns with that approach, ensuring the sport remains committed to moving forward whilst implementing fresh, exciting changes.”

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive, UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East said: “We are proud to partner with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, an iconic event that embodies excellence and brings together the best in sports and community. With this year’s event forming part of the maiden DP World Tour Play-Offs, there is so much to look forward to with many spectators expected to visit Yas Links. HSBC has been supporting growth ambitions across the UAE since we first opened our doors for business here more than 78 years ago, and we are delighted to see the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship become a highlight of both the UAE and global sporting calendar.”

Attendees at the launch event were also treated to a performance by Craig Black, a Scottish visual artist renowned for his innovative “Acrylic Fusion” technique.

The Scot’s eye-catching work has garnered international acclaim, with the versatile analogue process involving hand-pouring layers of acrylic paint to create a mesmerising and unique effect.

Fleetwood was drafted in as Black’s assistant, with the golfer invited to pour the first layer of paint on the unique artwork using UAE colours and specially created to celebrate the launch of the inaugural DP World Tour Play-Offs.

To explore all ticket options for both the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship, visit dpworldtour.com.