‘Love your mother’ Mommy Dionisia shares heartfelt advice for Olympian Carlos Yulo amid family rift

Dionisia Pacquiao, the mother of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, recently offered advice to two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, urging him to “love his mother” amid reports of tension within his family.

Mommy Dionisia’s comments come in light of a publicized rift between Yulo and his mother, Angelica, following the gymnast’s historic win at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Yulo secured two gold medals for the country in gymnastics, but his mother unintentionally diverted attention by expressing her disapproval of his relationship with content creator Chloe San Jose. In response, Angelica and other family members held a press conference to apologize to Yulo. The situation has divided public opinion and prompted Mommy Dionisia, a mother who has also been in the spotlight, to weigh in. “Love your mother. Don’t hold onto grudges. Your mother loves you dearly. Love her wholeheartedly as your mother because she loves you very much. That’s my advice to you as a fellow mother,” Dionisia said in a video shared by her partner, Mike Drilon Yamson, on Facebook. Mommy Dionisia is well-known for her unwavering support of both her son, Manny, and his wife, Jinkee.

During the height of Manny’s boxing career, she often avoided watching his matches live, instead choosing to stay at home or attend church to pray, offering her gratitude whenever he returned victorious.