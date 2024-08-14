CALOY, DITO PAPA MO: Carlos Yulo salutes dad during homecoming parade

Two-time gold medalist Carlos Yulo saluted his father, Mark Andrew Yulo, during the heroes’ parade and the homecoming of the Philippine athletes from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

During the parade, his Mark Andrew was seen in the crowd, with a group of people behind his back holding a banner that said “CALOY, DITO PAPA MO.”

Dressed in a black shirt and white cap, Mark Andrew proudly expressed his love and support by forming a heart with his hands and pointing skyward with his finger.

Carlos then raised his hand to his forehead, giving his dad a salute from the convoy.

In a previous interview with the reporters, Mark Andrew proudly shared how Carlos perfected his routine in a bid to win the gold medal for the Philippines.

“Masaya kasi matagal na panahon na ni Caloy na nire-ready simula nu’ng 2020 Japan Olympics. Four years niyang tiniis ‘yan, talagang pinagpaguran ng bata,” Mark Andrew told reporters.

Carlos was with the other Filipino Olympians in the float as they traversed the streets of Pasay and Manila. The crowd was cheering them on, taking photos of the Philippine athletes and asking for their t-shirts to be signed.

The parade started at 3 PM (PH time) from the Aliw Theater and ended at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.