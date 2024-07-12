SportsLatest NewsTFT NewsUAE News

22-year-old Filipino wins at UAE chess tournament

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago

Santiago German (2nd from left) being awarded by (from left to right) Sharjah Cultural and Chess Club Executive Director Ragai Al Susi, UAE Chess Federation Strategic Director His Excellency Waheeb Jaafar Al Zarooni, and Chief Arbiter Salman Al Taher

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Santiago German, a 22-year-old chess prodigy from the Philippines, has emerged victorious at the Think & Plan June 2024 – Classical Standard tournament held in Sharjah. Competing against 195 participants, Santiago clinched the first-place trophy, while further distinguishing himself as the only Filipino in this year’s event.

Santiago showcased exceptional prowess on the chessboard en route to securing an impressive score of 6.5/7 during the tournament – an undefeated run that highlighted his strategic acumen. This victory not only advances Santiago in the FIDE rankings but also sets the stage for further accomplishments in upcoming tournaments.

With eyes set on major competitions in the UAE and across Europe, Santiago is poised to continue his ascent in the chess world. His next significant challenge will be at the 17th Poti International Chess Festival in Georgia, as well as defending his title as the Asian Amateur Champion at the forthcoming Asian Amateur Championship this December in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi.

Santiago German’s triumph is a proud moment for the Philippines, showcasing the nation’s growing talent in the global chess community.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PNP WCPC

UAE trains 100 PNP officers in child protection program

38 mins ago
rico yan trend

Jessy Mendiola slams netizens for Rico Yan trend

19 hours ago
bohol with tourist istock

Tourism revenue in PH soars to PHP282 billion, tourism arrivals hit 3 Million

19 hours ago
rainy season istock

La Niña expected to bring above-normal rainfall in October

19 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button