22-year-old Filipino wins at UAE chess tournament

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Santiago German, a 22-year-old chess prodigy from the Philippines, has emerged victorious at the Think & Plan June 2024 – Classical Standard tournament held in Sharjah. Competing against 195 participants, Santiago clinched the first-place trophy, while further distinguishing himself as the only Filipino in this year’s event.

Santiago showcased exceptional prowess on the chessboard en route to securing an impressive score of 6.5/7 during the tournament – an undefeated run that highlighted his strategic acumen. This victory not only advances Santiago in the FIDE rankings but also sets the stage for further accomplishments in upcoming tournaments.

With eyes set on major competitions in the UAE and across Europe, Santiago is poised to continue his ascent in the chess world. His next significant challenge will be at the 17th Poti International Chess Festival in Georgia, as well as defending his title as the Asian Amateur Champion at the forthcoming Asian Amateur Championship this December in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi.

Santiago German’s triumph is a proud moment for the Philippines, showcasing the nation’s growing talent in the global chess community.