PH passport nearly canceled after traveler adds souvenir stamps

Filipina digital nomad Kach Umandap from Palawan nearly had her Philippine passport canceled after immigration authorities flagged several souvenir stamps she added during her travels.

Kach has visited 193 United Nations-recognized countries and two non-member observer states, using her passport not only to travel but also to collect stamps as proof of her journeys.

In a social media post, she revealed that her passport was almost canceled because of souvenir stamps she placed while traveling in South America and Antarctica in 2014.

“Noong nakapunta ako ng Mitad El Mundo, Shakicant, Ecuador, nag-stamp ako. Noong nagpunta ako ng Lake Titicaca sa Bolivia, nagpa-stamp ako. Saka Chile, ‘yung End of the World, stamp lang ako nang stamp,” Kach recalled.

She explained that she followed what she saw other travelers doing at popular destinations.

However, upon arriving in the United States, immigration officers questioned her.

“Sabi nila, your passport is already canceled and considered tampered,” she said. “I didn’t know that. I was a new traveler. Na-interrogate ako for three hours. Later on, I was able to get in,” Kach added.

Since the incident, Kach now writes an explanation letter whenever she applies for a long-term visa. “Ngayon, whenever I apply for long-term visa, I always had to write a letter na, you know, during my younger years, I made a mistake and I stamped this. In my blog, I am telling people the lessons that I’ve learned in my journey to every country,” she said.

Passport stamps are official marks placed by immigration authorities as proof of entry or exit from a country. Many nations have replaced physical stamps with digital records for security reasons, and altering or adding unofficial stamps is prohibited.

According to Atty. Raymond Aljon Cusipag, assistant director of the DFA Passport Division, adding unauthorized stamps can be considered tampering.

“The act of putting stamps na unauthorized ng any authority, whether sa Philippines o sa ibang bansa, can be considered a tampering of the document. Not only by the Philippine authorities, but also by foreign authorities,” Cusipag explained.

He advised travelers unaware of this rule to renew their passports promptly, as unauthorized stamps may prevent entry into foreign countries.

A warning printed on the back of the Philippine passport also reminds holders that the document must not be altered, marked, or tampered with. Travelers are encouraged to use passport covers, avoid getting their passports wet or crumpled, and refrain from writing or placing marks on them to prevent travel complications.

Passports should always be kept in a safe and dry place.