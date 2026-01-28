Camiguin named one of New York Times’ “52 Places to Go in 2026”

The island province of Camiguin has made the New York Times’ “52 Places to Go in 2026” list, standing out as the Philippines’ sole entry.

Ranked No. 37, writer Patrick Scott described Camiguin as a “water lover’s paradise with sandbars and hot springs,” highlighting its lush mountain peaks, black-sand beaches, towering coconut palms, and growing reputation as a sports tourism destination.

Scott also noted infrastructure developments planned for 2026, including a 65-kilometer road encircling the island and the first boardwalk in the provincial capital of Mambajao.

“The island is rich in local cuisine and cultural heritage, from a sunken cemetery to eco farm tours and an island-wide fall festival celebrating the sweet lanzones fruit,” Scott wrote, adding that Camiguin remains ideal for water-based activities.

He highlighted the province’s natural attractions, including neon clams the size of treasure chests, sea turtles around white sandbar islets, hot and cold springs, and waterfalls suitable for bathing.

In his State of the Province Address earlier this month, Governor Xavier Jesus Romualdo reported a nearly 38% increase in tourist arrivals last year, totaling 397,818 visitors, including 21,496 foreigners—mostly from Europe.

“Our tourism performance last year puts us firmly on track to achieve our target of at least 30% annual growth in tourist arrivals from 2025 to 2028, which would bring Camiguin back to its pre-pandemic level of at least 800,000 arrivals by 2028,” Romualdo said.

Other Southeast Asian destinations on the New York Times list include Bangkok, Penang, and Vietnam, while notable international entries include Warsaw, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Nagasaki, Iceland, and Armenia.