Lizanne Uychaco’s ‘Spectrum of Abundance’ explores good fortune for the New Year

The Philippines’ first and only Feng Shui artist, Lizanne Uychaco, is showcasing her latest solo exhibition at Conrad Manila with her new collection, Spectrum of Abundance, which highlights themes of prosperity, success and good fortune for the New Year.

The 24-piece collection draws inspiration from the Year of the Horse and ancient Eastern beliefs, using traditional symbols such as horses and auspicious coins to convey ideas of harmony, movement and abundance.

In many cultures, the horse has long been associated with freedom, strength and progress. In Uychaco’s works, deeply rooted in her Chinese-Filipino heritage, it becomes a visual metaphor for perseverance and forward momentum, reflecting the hope and ambition often tied to the beginning of a new year.

The oriental coin, recognizable by its round form and square center, represents balance between heaven and earth and the steady flow of fortune. By pairing this symbol with the horse, Uychaco suggests that prosperity is shaped not only by luck, but by the harmony between intention and action.

Rendered in mixed media, the pieces reflect Uychaco’s multidisciplinary background in sculpture, pottery, jewelry-making, calligraphy and painting. This layered approach allows traditional symbols to take on a contemporary form, offering modern interpretations of cultural ideas linked to protection, wealth and success.

Uychaco was first introduced to the Philippine art scene in 1993 through the Ayala Museum’s Discovery Series, curated by the late museum director Sonia Ner. Since then, she has continued to build a body of work that bridges heritage and modern expression.

Spectrum of Abundance runs through March 21 at Gallery C as part of Conrad Manila’s Of Art and Wine exhibition series.