The Music Run 2025 invites Filipinos in Dubai to move to the beat this November!

After long workdays and busy weekends, many Filipinos in Dubai are looking for ways to unwind, stay active, and simply have fun. This November, there is one event that brings all that energy together in one unforgettable experience: The Music Run 2025, happening on Saturday, November 15, at Meydan Racecourse.

Dubbed “the world’s loudest fun run,” this 5-kilometer event turns the traditional run into a lively celebration of music, movement, and community, perfect for those who want to stay active while having a blast with friends and family.

For many Filipinos who juggle demanding work schedules, The Music Run offers a refreshing way to let loose, connect with others, and boost both physical and emotional well-being.

What to expect

The 5-kilometer SoundTrack course is lined with speakers that keep the music pumping from start to finish. You don’t need to be a professional or a fast-runner—you can run, jog, walk, or dance at your own pace, with every beat keeping you moving. There are no timers and no competition, just pure fun, energy, and a festival-like atmosphere all the way to the finish line.

Participants will also enjoy exclusive run pack goodies, including an event T-shirt, drawstring bag, finisher medal, run bib, foam glow stick, and tattoo sticker, the perfect keepsakes for an unforgettable day.

Expect an epic Finish Line Festival with live DJs, high-energy performances, and a safe, alcohol-free environment filled with festival lights and excitement. Curated food and drinks will be available at the Food Village to keep your energy up.

Join the Filipino community at The Music Run!

As part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 and the T100 Triathlon Festival, The Music Run is one of the highlights of Dubai’s fitness season. The event encourages everyone to live healthier, move more, and enjoy every beat of life.

Gather your friends, workmates, or family and be part of this unforgettable fitness celebration. Whether you are a first-time runner or just looking for a fun weekend activity, The Music Run 2025 is your chance to move, groove, and make memories together.

Early Bird tickets are now available for AED 98 — that’s AED 20 off regular prices! Register today and use the FILIPINO-TIMES code for an exclusive discount.