YouTube to launch first creator academy in MENA through UAE hub

A new training hub for digital creators will soon open in the United Arab Emirates under a partnership between YouTube and Creators HQ, marking the first YouTube Academy in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The academy aims to strengthen the region’s creator economy by offering content makers advanced tools, structured training, and tailored support to grow their skills and expand audiences across YouTube’s diverse formats, from mobile to television screens.

“YouTube creators in MENA are the future of entertainment and the heart of the creator economy. Our collaboration with Creators HQ allows us to expand our support, ensuring more creators have the resources to turn their passion into a long-term career,” said Javid Aslanov, YouTube’s Head for Middle East and North Africa.

The program will include workshops, training courses, and specialized initiatives led by YouTube experts and program managers. It is designed to support both established and emerging creators in producing high-quality, engaging content.

YouTube reported significant growth in the region, with the number of UAE-based channels earning seven figures or more in local currency rising 15% year-on-year.

Similar trends were seen in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, with growth rates of 40% and 60% respectively.