Torre vs. Baste boxing match set at Rizal Coliseum

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III on Tuesday confirmed that the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Malate, Manila is being prepared for his boxing match against acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte.

“The Rizal Memorial Coliseum is already set. A ring is already being set up there for Sunday,” Torre said in an interview with reporters at Camp Crame.

The PNP chief accepted Duterte’s challenge, which was made during the mayor’s podcast last Sunday.

Torre proposed turning the bout into a charity match to raise aid for victims of flooding caused by the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Torre said the match would push through regardless of Duterte’s participation, citing support from sponsors who pledged to donate relief goods.

“It’s up to him. Whether he shows up or not, we already have sponsors who said they were donating relief goods for those affected by the heavy rain and the flood,” the police chief added.

Torre, as then director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), led the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte, the Davao mayor’s father, last March.