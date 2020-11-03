Teenager shares how she only ate chicken nuggets, chips for 15 years

A 19-year-old gymnastic coach from the UK revealed that she literally only ate chicken nuggets and chips for the last 15 years, The Daily Mirror reported.

Rebecca Giddins said she only lived off this meal since she was four years old, and that she only started using a knife and fork just recently.

She said she always gagged at the sight of other food so much so that she could not bring herself to physically pick it up.

Giddins said it has affected her whole life as it was difficult for her to go out for meals with friends, and many don’t understand why she can’t eat normal food.

Her mother Cheryl said they have been trying her to eat other food her whole life, but she would only get upset and even refuse to eat for days.

“If she went to a friend’s house, we would have to pack her her own dinner or ask that they make her chicken nuggets and chips. This has been a long time coming and I hope that she will eventually be able to eat the same kind of food as us,” Daily Mirror quoted her as saying.

However, after seeing a hypnotist recently, Giddins said it has been getting easier for her to eat fruits, vegetables, and cheese. She added that the therapy helped her try at least two new foods every day. Her next goal, she said, is to eat a roast dinner.