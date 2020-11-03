FoodLatest NewsLifestyleNewsTFT News

Burger King UK calls on people to order from McDonald’s, other chains to support industry amid second lockdown

Fast-food giant Burger King UK issued a statement on its social media on November 2 to order from its competitors such as McDonald’s to support the industry amid the second national lockdown in the country against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“We never thought we would ask you to do this, just as we never imagined we would ask you to order from KFC, Domino’s Pizza, Subway, Five Guys, Greggs, Papa John’s, Taco Bell and other independent food outlets, too numerous to mention here,” said the chain’s UK headquarters on its Twitter post. “We never thought we’d be asking you this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment.”

On October 31, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a month-long national lockdown as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country. Bars and restaurants will also be closed from November 5 to December 2 and will only be allowed to offer takeouts.

“So if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru. Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing,” continued Burger King.

The post has been like over 122,000 times and shared over 44,000 times as of this writing.

 

