UAE issues strict penalties for unsafe conduct during rainy weather

The UAE Ministry of Interior has warned the public of heavy fines and traffic penalties for unsafe behavior during rainy and unstable weather, urging adherence to safety rules to protect lives and property.

In a public advisory, the ministry said that individuals gathering near valleys, flood channels, and dams during rainfall may face a Dh1,000 fine and six traffic points.

Entering wadis while water is flowing, regardless of perceived risk, carries a Dh2,000 fine, 23 traffic points, and vehicle impoundment for 60 days.

The ministry also warned against obstructing emergency services, including traffic, ambulance, and rescue teams, during adverse weather or floods, with violators facing a Dh1,000 fine, four traffic points, and 60-day vehicle impoundment.

Authorities stressed that these measures aim to safeguard the public and ensure smooth emergency operations, urging residents to avoid high-risk areas and follow official guidance during heavy rain.