Bahrain intercepts 154 missiles, 362 drones amid ongoing attacks

Bahrain’s air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 154 ballistic missiles and 362 drones since the onset of attacks linked to Iran, according to the Bahrain Defence Force.

Authorities said the continued targeting of civilian areas and private property constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

The General Command warned that the attacks are indiscriminate and pose a direct threat to regional peace and security.

Officials emphasized that air defense operations remain active as the Kingdom continues to counter ongoing threats and protect its territory.

The latest figures highlight the scale of the attacks and the heightened tensions across the Gulf region.