Latest NewsNews

Bahrain intercepts 154 missiles, 362 drones amid ongoing attacks

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 seconds ago

Bahrain’s air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 154 ballistic missiles and 362 drones since the onset of attacks linked to Iran, according to the Bahrain Defence Force.

Authorities said the continued targeting of civilian areas and private property constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

The General Command warned that the attacks are indiscriminate and pose a direct threat to regional peace and security.

Officials emphasized that air defense operations remain active as the Kingdom continues to counter ongoing threats and protect its territory.

The latest figures highlight the scale of the attacks and the heightened tensions across the Gulf region.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1710521086

UAE condemns foiled terror plot in Kuwait, reaffirms support

5 mins ago
IMG 1615

Fifth repatriation flight brings more Filipinos home from Middle East

10 mins ago
IMG 1613

DMW shuts down recruitment firms over illegal schemes targeting Europe jobs

14 mins ago
IMG 1608

Ramon Ang offers to sell Petron back to government

2 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button