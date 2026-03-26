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Chinese fugitive wanted for telecom fraud nabbed in Makati

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo14 mins ago

Authorities arrested a Chinese national wanted for alleged telecom fraud in a coordinated operation in Makati City.

Operatives from the Fugitive Search Unit, in coordination with the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police Internal Affairs Service, and the Makati City Police, carried out the operation along Mercedes Street in Barangay Bel-Air, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Based on intelligence reports and confirmation from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, the suspect is a fugitive wanted by authorities in Guangdong for alleged involvement in telecom fraud.

Three other Chinese nationals were also encountered during the operation but failed to present valid passports or immigration documents. Authorities are currently verifying their identities and immigration status.

Investigators said the suspect was allegedly under the protection of armed security personnel, including an active police officer and a reservist. The matter is now under further investigation.

Records from the Bureau of Immigration show that the suspect arrived in the Philippines in November 2019 as a temporary visitor but failed to extend or update his visa, making him an overstaying alien. He was also issued a blacklist order in 2021 for violating visa conditions.

Authorities are also looking into the suspect’s possible links to Baofu Corporation, which has previously been associated with Alice Guo, as part of a broader probe into alleged illegal operations in the country.

The suspect will be transferred to the Bureau of Immigration Warden Facility for booking and documentation as the investigation continues.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo14 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

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