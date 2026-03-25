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Marcos: PH to double OFW repatriation flights amid Middle East tensions

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government is increasing the frequency of chartered repatriation flights for overseas Filipino workers as part of expanded efforts to bring Filipinos home from the Middle East.

From an initial schedule of one flight per week, authorities are now preparing to deploy two weekly flights, subject to coordination with host countries.

Marcos said the Philippines’ strong relations with governments in the region have helped facilitate the safe movement and monitoring of Filipino workers.

He noted that repatriation efforts have become more complex, with some Filipinos required to travel overland before reaching designated departure points.

So far, more than 2,000 Filipinos have returned to the country, while thousands more have received assistance ranging from shelter and food to medical and financial support.

The government said repatriation operations will continue, alongside ongoing coordination with foreign authorities to ensure the safety of all movements.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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