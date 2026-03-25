CIASI UAE 61892 holds Sportfest 2026 in Dubai

The Confederation of Ilocano Association Inc. (CIASI UAE 61892) held its Solid Juma Sportfest 2026 in Dubai, bringing together members from various chapters for a day of sports and community activities.

The event, held at Sport Bay in Karama, featured an organized program including an entrance parade, opening remarks, games, awarding ceremonies, and closing activities.

Participants came from different CIASI chapters across the UAE, highlighting the strong presence of the Filipino community in the region.

Organizers said the sportfest aims to promote camaraderie, strengthen fellowship among members, and encourage sports development within the organization and its partner groups.

The activity also served as a platform for Filipinos abroad to connect, celebrate shared culture, and foster unity despite being away from home.