Latest NewsCommunity News

CIASI UAE 61892 holds Sportfest 2026 in Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report47 mins ago

The Confederation of Ilocano Association Inc. (CIASI UAE 61892) held its Solid Juma Sportfest 2026 in Dubai, bringing together members from various chapters for a day of sports and community activities.

The event, held at Sport Bay in Karama, featured an organized program including an entrance parade, opening remarks, games, awarding ceremonies, and closing activities.

Participants came from different CIASI chapters across the UAE, highlighting the strong presence of the Filipino community in the region.

Organizers said the sportfest aims to promote camaraderie, strengthen fellowship among members, and encourage sports development within the organization and its partner groups.

The activity also served as a platform for Filipinos abroad to connect, celebrate shared culture, and foster unity despite being away from home.WhatsApp Image 2026 03 23 at 13.37.40 1 WhatsApp Image 2026 03 23 at 13.37.40 2 WhatsApp Image 2026 03 23 at 13.37.41 1 WhatsApp Image 2026 03 23 at 13.37.41 2 WhatsApp Image 2026 03 23 at 13.37.42

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report47 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

viber image 2026 03 25 18 56 09 598

Marcos signs fuel tax relief law

26 seconds ago
657290569 1358760936276629 7041839241194913519 n

Marcos: PH to double OFW repatriation flights amid Middle East tensions

6 mins ago
655715927 1359634652855924 815726645390265296 n

Marcos: PH has 45-day oil buffer, gov’t securing continuous supply

40 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 5010

Over 3.2 million visit UAE mosques during Ramadan and Eid

1 hour ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button