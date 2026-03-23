343 Filipinos arrive in PH on fourth repatriation flight

A total of 343 Filipinos from the Middle East arrived in the Philippines early Monday as part of the government’s ongoing repatriation efforts amid rising tensions in the region.

The group, composed of 317 overseas Filipino workers and 26 dependents, landed at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City at around 6:30 a.m. on a government-chartered flight.

They came from Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, with many having to travel by land to Riyadh due to airspace restrictions in parts of the region.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the journey took around seven to eight hours for some Filipinos crossing borders before boarding the flight.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. personally welcomed the repatriates and led the distribution of assistance, including financial aid, medical services, and psychosocial support.

Returning Filipinos also received support through reintegration programs such as livelihood assistance, job facilitation, and skills training.

Transportation and temporary accommodation were arranged for those traveling to the provinces, with buses deployed for transfers and free transport provided within Luzon.

Some of the repatriates shared their experiences, saying the conflict had affected their safety and well-being after years of working in the Middle East.

Authorities said more repatriation flights are being prepared for around 1,200 additional Filipinos, as the total number of returnees has now exceeded 1,700.