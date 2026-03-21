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UAE President meets Turkish Foreign Minister to discusses regional security

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo39 mins ago

President of United Arab Emirates His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The leaders exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings, extending best wishes for the continued wellbeing and prosperity of their countries and peoples, as well as for peace and stability globally.

During the meeting, Minister Fidan conveyed greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan along with his wishes for the UAE’s continued prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed asked him to relay his greetings to President Erdoğan, wishing further progress and prosperity for Türkiye.

Fidan also reiterated Türkiye’s condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, describing them as violations of state sovereignty and international law and a threat to regional stability.

The discussion further addressed the ongoing military escalation in the region and its serious implications for regional and international security. Both sides emphasized the importance of halting the escalation and prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further tensions and crises.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo39 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

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