House to begin formal impeachment hearings vs Duterte on March 25

The hearing proper on the impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte will begin on March 25, 2026, House Committee on Justice chairperson Gerville Luistro said.

This came after the House of Representatives adopted a resolution allowing the committee to proceed with hearings during the congressional recess.

Sessions in both the House and the Senate of the Philippines will be suspended from March 21 to May 3, 2026.

“Our next hearing will be March 25. This will be intended for the hearing proper already, which means presentation of evidence and witnesses,” Luistro told reporters.

She added that subsequent hearings are scheduled on April 14, April 22, and April 29.

“At least we have four hearing days, which are predetermined already,” she said.

Luistro explained that the schedule was set in advance to ensure the attendance of committee members despite the session break.

“We actually have to do this because if you will remember, we are on recess. So we need to inform way ahead the members of the justice committee because itong recess na ito, they are taking advantage of this to address all their concerns in the district,” she said.

The House justice panel convened Wednesday to continue proceedings on the impeachment complaints against Duterte.

On March 4, the committee found the complaints sufficient in substance. The allegations include betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution, among others, in connection with the alleged misuse of ₱612.5 million in confidential funds and reported threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family.