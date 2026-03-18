Embassy confirms 3 Filipinos arrested in UAE over video posts

The Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has confirmed that three Filipinos were arrested for allegedly posting videos related to air defense interceptions in the country.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver said the embassy has already coordinated with the families of the detained Filipinos and assigned legal counsel to assist them.

He added that embassy officials are also seeking permission to visit the three Filipinos while they remain in custody.

According to the ambassador, UAE authorities are strictly implementing laws covering the posting of sensitive content, especially material that may affect public safety or national security.

Ver said officials are concerned that such videos could create panic or reveal information that may be used in ongoing security operations.

He noted that violators may face penalties of up to one year in prison and a fine of 100,000 dirhams.

The ambassador also stressed that the law applies not only to Filipinos but to all residents and nationals in the UAE.