LTFRB approves fare hikes for public transport amid fuel price surge

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has approved fare increases ranging from P1 to as much as P40 across most public utility vehicles, citing the impact of rising fuel costs driven by tensions in the Middle East.

The fare adjustments will take effect on Thursday, March 19, 2026, covering all modes of land public transportation except regular taxis and motorcycle taxis.

In a press briefing, LTFRB Chairman Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II described the move as a “balancing act” aimed at sustaining transport operations while protecting commuters from excessive fare increases.

“This decision that covers all modes of land public transportation is proof of the national government’s genuine concern for the welfare of those in the transport sector while also protecting the interest of the general commuting public,” Mendoza said.

He added that the adjustment comes at a critical time as the transport sector grapples with soaring petroleum prices, particularly diesel, due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The approved fare hikes will be implemented provisionally starting Thursday and will become permanent once operators secure updated fare matrices before June.

Approved fare adjustments include:

• Traditional jeepneys (PUJ): Minimum fare increased to P14 from P13; additional P2 per succeeding kilometer from P1.80

• Modern jeepneys: Minimum fare raised to P17 from P15; P2.40 per succeeding kilometer from P2.20

• City buses (ordinary): Base fare now P15 from P13; P2.49 per succeeding kilometer from P2.25

• City buses (air-conditioned): Base fare increased to P18 from P15; P2.98 per succeeding kilometer from P2.65

• Provincial buses (ordinary): Minimum fare now P12 from P11; P2.20 per succeeding kilometer from P1.90

• Provincial buses (air-conditioned): Additional P2.45 per kilometer from P2.10

• Provincial buses (deluxe, super deluxe): Additional P2.60 and P2.70 per kilometer, respectively

• Provincial buses (luxury): P3.35 per kilometer from P2.90

• Airport taxis: Flagdown rate increased to P115 from P75

• Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS):

o Sedan: Base fare now P65 from P45

o AUV/SUV: Base fare now P55 from P35

o Premium: Base fare now P165 from P145

• Point-to-point (P2P) buses: 15% increase based on existing fares per route

The LTFRB said the adjustments aim to ensure the continued viability of transport services while mitigating the impact of fuel price volatility on operators and drivers.