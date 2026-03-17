Filipino seafarer missing after vessel attack near Oman

A Filipino seafarer remains missing after a tugboat he was working on was attacked while responding to a distressed vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed Tuesday.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the incident occurred about 18 nautical miles off the coast of Oman during the early days of missile exchanges involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The tugboat had responded to assist a nearby vessel that had been struck, but was itself attacked while carrying out the rescue operation.

While the crew successfully helped evacuate passengers from the distressed ship, one Filipino seafarer went missing during the incident.

“We continue to await with hope the results of the search for our fellow Filipino somewhere off the coast of Oman… some crew members have been found, but he remains missing,” Cacdac said in a press briefing.

Authorities said search and rescue operations are ongoing, although no new updates have been reported regarding the seafarer’s whereabouts.

The DMW is coordinating with the shipping company involved and has launched an investigation into the incident. Cacdac noted that if the company is found liable, it could face sanctions, including a possible ban on hiring Filipino seafarers.

The official also apologized to the family of the missing seafarer, particularly his wife, acknowledging the lack of updates as search efforts continue.

The DMW reiterated that Filipino seafarers have the right to refuse deployment in designated “war-risk zones.”

There are currently more than 7,000 Filipino seafarers working in and around the Middle East.