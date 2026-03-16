PH Embassy confirms 2 OFWs arrested in UAE over alleged missile attack videos

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi confirmed that two Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) have been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in connection with the alleged posting of videos related to the recent missile attacks in the country.

In a statement, the Embassy said it immediately contacted relevant UAE authorities after receiving information regarding the arrest to verify the circumstances, identities, and current whereabouts of the two Filipino nationals.

Officials confirmed that both arrested individuals are OFWs currently working in the UAE.

The Embassy said it has also been coordinating with the families of the concerned Filipinos to provide updates and support during the ongoing investigation.

Legal assistance is being extended to the detained OFWs through the Embassy’s retained legal counsel.

In addition, a request has been submitted to UAE authorities to allow a consular visit to the arrested individuals, which remains subject to approval by the competent authorities.

However, the Embassy said it is withholding specific details about the identities and cases of the two individuals due to the ongoing investigation and at the request of their families.

“The Embassy wishes to reassure the public that it remains fully committed to providing all necessary legal and consular support to the affected Filipino nationals,” the statement said.

The Embassy also reminded Filipinos in the UAE to strictly follow local laws and regulations regarding the creation, posting, and sharing of photos, videos, and other online content, including AI-generated material, particularly in light of the current regional situation.