Palace explains Marcos’ absence from airport welcome for repatriated Filipinos

Malacañang defended the absence of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport where government officials have been welcoming Filipinos returning home after being displaced by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the President has designated officials from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to assist arriving overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“Nandyan po ang DMW at OWWA na siyang inutusan ng Pangulo na mag-asikaso at tumulong sa ating mga kababayan,” Castro said.

She explained that the President is currently focused on addressing the broader impact of the Middle East conflict on Filipinos and the Philippine economy.

“Ayusin ang mga karagdagang programa at tulong sa ating mga kababayan para maibsan ang impact sa ating bansa ng mga nangyayari sa Middle East,” Castro said.

According to the DMW, a total of 1,315 OFWs and their dependents affected by the crisis have already been assisted by the government from March 5 to March 14 under the Bagong Pilipinas Repatriation Program.

Hans Leo J. Cacdac said the number includes 1,022 OFWs and 293 dependents who were either stranded or repatriated from affected areas.

Cacdac added that the government is prioritizing the repatriation of OFWs in high-risk areas, those who are ill, and those facing other humanitarian concerns while arrangements are being made for their safe return to the Philippines.

The latest batch of repatriates arrived on board a government-chartered flight carrying distressed and stranded OFWs from Riyadh.