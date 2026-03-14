Vice Ganda reacts after ‘It’s Showtime’ contestant mistakes Malacañang for municipal hall

Comedian and television host Vice Ganda expressed concern after a contestant on the noontime show It’s Showtime appeared unfamiliar with Malacañang Palace, the official residence of the Philippine president.

During the “It’s Giving” round of the show’s “Laro Laro Pick” segment aired on March 12, contestants were asked to identify items and places shown in photos on screen. The host explained that the images were related to the Philippines and its culture.

Several contestants were eliminated after failing to recognize images of Arnis, Mayon Volcano, Luksong Tinik, and San Juanico Bridge.

When the photo of Malacañang Palace appeared, another contestant was unable to identify it.

“Hindi mo nakikita ‘yang larawan na ‘yan? D’yan namamalagi ang pangulo. San namamalagi ang pangulo?” Vice Ganda asked. The contestant responded, “Ay, ano… Munispyo?” referring to a municipal hall.

The audience laughed, but Vice Ganda appeared dismayed and continued to give clues, saying the palace is where the president hosts official events. Co-host Jhong Hilario also attempted to help by saying the first syllables of the answer.

However, the contestant remained unsure and replied “Malabon?” before laughing.

“Natatawa ka pa ha,” Vice Ganda said. “’Yan ay Malacañang. Malacañang ’yan ha. ’Wag puro blush on tsaka highlighter sa TikTok ha?”

After the game, Vice Ganda also reflected on whether such topics are still taught in schools.

“Minsan naiisip ko, ’yun bang tinuro sa amin sa school dati, tinuturo pa rin ngayon? Kasi sa grade school ’di ba tinuturo ’yang mga ganyan? Hindi ko alam kung iba na ’yung curriculum,” the host said.

The segment later sparked discussion online, with some netizens linking the incident to concerns about the country’s education system.