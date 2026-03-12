Latest NewsCommunity NewsNews

Filipino group distributes Iftar meals to community in Ras Al Khaimah

Members of CIASI UAE 61892 Solid Juma – Ras Al Khaimah Chapter, also known as Samahang Ilokano 61892, distributed Iftar meals to community members in Al Khuzam on March 9, 2026 as part of activities during the holy month of Ramadan.

Volunteers handed out 100 food packs to 100 individuals, helping residents who were preparing to break their fast at sunset.

Iftar is the evening meal that Muslims share at sunset to end their daily fast during Ramadan, a sacred month devoted to prayer, reflection, charity, and community. The meal is often shared with family, friends, and those in need, highlighting the spirit of generosity and compassion that defines the observance.

Organizers said the initiative aims to support the community while promoting unity and the Filipino tradition of helping one another.

