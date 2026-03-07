BREAKING: Iran says it will stop striking neighboring countries, issues apology

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that Iran will stop launching attacks on neighboring countries unless an assault on Iran originates from their territory, signaling a potential de-escalation as the conflict involving the United States and Israel enters its second week.

Speaking through Iranian state media, Pezeshkian said the country’s interim leadership council approved the decision on Friday and has instructed Iran’s armed forces to refrain from targeting neighboring nations moving forward.

“From now on they should not attack neighboring countries or fire missiles at them, unless we are attacked from those countries,” Pezeshkian said.

The president also issued an apology to countries in the region that were hit by recent strikes, explaining that Iran’s military response followed what he described as a “vicious assault” that led to the deaths of key Iranian

leaders and commanders.“I need to apologize on behalf of myself to our neighboring countries that have come under attack by Iran because of the vicious assault on us,” Pezeshkian said. “We do not intend to conduct an assault on neighboring countries… they are our brothers, and we have to be hand in hand with our brothers in peace.”

According to the Iranian leader, the loss of commanders and senior leadership during the early stages of the conflict led Iran’s armed forces to conduct retaliatory operations in defense of the country.

Several countries in the Gulf region have been affected by the escalating tensions. Members of the Gulf Cooperation Council — including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman — were among those impacted due to the presence of U.S. military assets in the region.

Other countries caught in the crossfire include Iraq, Jordan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye.

The announcement could mark a critical step toward easing regional tensions, though the broader conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel remains ongoing.

Regional leaders have continued to call for restraint as governments work to prevent further escalation across the Middle East.