OFW in Abu Dhabi wins Range Rover Velar in Big Ticket

An overseas Filipino worker in Abu Dhabi won a brand-new Range Rover Velar during the Big Ticket live draw for Series 284.

Peter Pan, 46-year-old specialist working at a power plant in Abu Dhabi, drove away with the luxury vehicle after his entry was selected in the Dream Car draw. He has been living in the emirate since 2007 with his family.

Peter Pan said he began buying Big Ticket entries about four years ago and regularly participates in both the grand prize and Dream Car draws.

“Big Ticket is a very well-known name in the UAE, and many people dream of winning the grand prize. I started purchasing tickets around four years ago, taking part in both the Grand Prize draw and the Dream Car series,” Peter Pan said.

“I usually buy the Dream Car tickets on my own, while the grand prize tickets are purchased together with my brothers-in-law,” he added.

Despite winning the luxury vehicle, he said he plans to continue participating in future draws.

“I will keep buying Big Ticket entries until I hit the jackpot. I encourage others to keep trying as well, because when you win, it gives you hope to dream bigger,” he said.

