OFW in Abu Dhabi wins Range Rover Velar in Big Ticket

2 hours ago

An overseas Filipino worker in Abu Dhabi won a brand-new Range Rover Velar during the Big Ticket live draw for Series 284.

Peter Pan, 46-year-old specialist working at a power plant in Abu Dhabi, drove away with the luxury vehicle after his entry was selected in the Dream Car draw. He has been living in the emirate since 2007 with his family.

Peter Pan said he began buying Big Ticket entries about four years ago and regularly participates in both the grand prize and Dream Car draws.

“Big Ticket is a very well-known name in the UAE, and many people dream of winning the grand prize. I started purchasing tickets around four years ago, taking part in both the Grand Prize draw and the Dream Car series,” Peter Pan said.

“I usually buy the Dream Car tickets on my own, while the grand prize tickets are purchased together with my brothers-in-law,” he added.

Despite winning the luxury vehicle, he said he plans to continue participating in future draws.

“I will keep buying Big Ticket entries until I hit the jackpot. I encourage others to keep trying as well, because when you win, it gives you hope to dream bigger,” he said.

March promotions

As March begins, Big Ticket announces its latest promotion, headlined by a grand prize of AED 20 million, set to be awarded during the live draw on April 3rd.

In addition to the grand prize, five participants will each win a 200 gram, 24-karat gold bar as consolation prizes, offering further opportunities to win throughout the month.

Big Tickets weekly e-draws will also continue, with four winners receiving a 200 gram, 24-karat gold bar each. The draws will take place live at 11:00 AM on the Big Ticket YouTube channel, allowing viewers to follow the announcements in real time.

Customers who purchase two or more Big Ticket entries in a single transaction between March 1 and March 24 will have the opportunity to be selected to attend the April 3rd live draw and participate in The Big Win Contest. Four confirmed participants will compete for guaranteed cash prizes ranging from AED 50,000 to AED 150,000, with their names to be announced on the Big Ticket website on April 1st.

Alongside the cash draws, the Dream Car Series continues, featuring a Maserati Grecale draw on April 3rd, followed by a Land Rover Defender draw scheduled for May 3.

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport, Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Morafiq Mussafah and Al Ain Airport. For all the latest news and updates on upcoming draws, everyone is encouraged to follow Big Tickets social media platforms. 

Weekly EDraw Schedule – March:

Week 1: Purchase from 19 March | Edraw on 10 March(Tuesday)
Week 2: Purchase from 1016 March | Edraw on 17 March(Tuesday)
Week 3: Purchase from 1723 March | Edraw on 24 March(Tuesday)
Week 4: Purchase from 2431 March | Edraw on 1 April(Wednesday)

