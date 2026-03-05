299 Filipinos, including 23 OFWs, stranded in UAE arrive safely in PH amid Middle East tensions

A total of 299 Filipinos from the United Arab Emirates arrived safely in the Philippines on Thursday morning, March 5, via Emirates Airlines Flight 336 from Dubai, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced.

The first batch of returnees, which includes 23 overseas Filipino workers and two children, was part of the 407 passengers aboard the commercial flight to Manila, as UAE airports gradually reopen under limited operations.

According to the DMW, some passengers are returning for safety and security amid the ongoing regional tensions, some have completed their work contracts, while others are returning home for good and personal reasons.

Emirates Airlines Flight 336 from Dubai to Manila with 299 Filipino passengers took off at 10:07 p.m. PHL time. Arriving at NAIA tomorrow just before 6 a.m. On behalf of President @bongbongmarcos, thank you @emirates and the Government of the United Arab Emirates. @pcogovph pic.twitter.com/PU2qiDcuLW — hans leo j. cacdac (@HansLeoCacdac) March 4, 2026

A government team led by Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac welcomed the travelers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, assuring them of assistance and support.

Returnees were provided immediate financial aid from the DMW AKSYON Fund, accommodation and transport support from OWWA, medical care from the Department of Health, and psychosocial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

“We thank the UAE government, the local government of Dubai sa pag-aalaga sa ating mga Kababayan. Also, to the government of host countries [Middle East] involved in this crisis for their safety protocols and defense system in place,” Cacdac said.