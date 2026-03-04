Latest NewsNews

UAE cyber security council warns public about misleading AI-generated videos

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

UAE Cyber Security Council has cautioned the public about the increasing spread of artificial intelligence–generated videos that can appear highly realistic and potentially deceive viewers.

In a statement posted on its official social media channels, the council urged people to verify the authenticity of video content before engaging with or sharing it online. Authorities stressed that some circulating clips may be manipulated or entirely created using AI technology.

According to the council, such fabricated videos can closely resemble real events, making it easier for misinformation to spread if users do not verify their sources.

The agency advised the public to avoid reposting unverified content and instead rely on official government platforms and credible news organizations for accurate information and updates.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

amb

PH envoy reassures families: Filipinos remain safe, calm in the UAE

19 mins ago
281032846 555854072573072 5997037221759545600 n 1

Baste Duterte says family ready for any eventuality on Duterte’s ICC case

31 mins ago
641675674 1564949992303516 1445345060973166393 n

Suntay apologizes to Anne Curtis over hearing remark, but stands by ‘analogy’

53 mins ago
iStock 1482798483

Comelec suspends overseas voter registration in Israel, Iran amid rising tensions

56 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button