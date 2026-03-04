UAE cyber security council warns public about misleading AI-generated videos

UAE Cyber Security Council has cautioned the public about the increasing spread of artificial intelligence–generated videos that can appear highly realistic and potentially deceive viewers.

In a statement posted on its official social media channels, the council urged people to verify the authenticity of video content before engaging with or sharing it online. Authorities stressed that some circulating clips may be manipulated or entirely created using AI technology.

According to the council, such fabricated videos can closely resemble real events, making it easier for misinformation to spread if users do not verify their sources.

The agency advised the public to avoid reposting unverified content and instead rely on official government platforms and credible news organizations for accurate information and updates.