Around 80 OFWs in Dubai seek repatriation amid Middle East tensions — DMW

Around 80 to 100 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Dubai have expressed a desire to return to the Philippines amid ongoing regional tensions in the Middle East.

In a Palace briefing, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said authorities have been providing on-the-ground support while awaiting opportunities for safe repatriation as airspace remain closed.

“Sa ngayon, dahil nga hindi posible, we have transported some of them to safer grounds, so in-country ang assistance,” Cacdac said. “Paglikas from one place to another, for some of the 80. Most of the 80 stayed with their respective flatmates, with their respective places of residence doon sa Dubai.”

He added that the government is ensuring that basic needs such as food, water, and shelter are met.

“At an appropriate time, magkakaroon ng opportunity, with the exit points designated o kung hindi man ay magbukas ang airport sa Dubai at alam natin na pina-plano rin ito, magkakaroon ng pagkakataon to repatriate them,” Cacdac said.

He added that 52 OFWs in Israel have also requested repatriation assistance, while others in Bahrain and Qatar have expressed the same need, although exact numbers were not mentioned.

“At this stage, merong difficulty in terms of transporting them by air, so we’re finding better ways, but hindi ko ma-disclose yung means na ito for security reasons. Rest assured, we are doing this,” he added.

DMW’s central hotline, 1348, or (+632) 1348 for overseas calls, is available for OFWs needing assistance.

OFWs are also encouraged to contact local offices and the official social media pages of the Migrant Workers Office, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the Philippine Embassy in their area for direct support.