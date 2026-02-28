UAE intercepts Iranian missiles; 1 civilian killed due to falling debris

The UAE’s air defense systems intercepted ballistic missiles launched toward the country, the Ministry of Defence said Saturday.

The ministry confirmed that falling debris from intercepted missiles killed one civilian of Asian nationality after remnants landed in a residential area during the incident.

Authorities said the debris also caused material damage to nearby property, while emergency teams responded to secure affected locations and assess the situation.

“The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced that the UAE today was subjected to a blatant attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles, noting that UAE air defence systems dealt with the missiles with high efficiency and successfully intercepted a number of missiles,” it said in a statement posted on X.

The ministry strongly condemned the attack, stressing the UAE’s “categorical rejection of any targeting of civilian objects, facilities and national institutions,” and describing the incident as a dangerous escalation that threatens civilian safety and regional stability.

It added that the attack represents a violation of national sovereignty and international law, adding that the UAE reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens and residents and maintain national security and stability.

Authorities emphasized that all defense and emergency entities remain fully prepared to respond to potential threats, stressing that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors remains a top priority.

The Ministry of Defense also urged the public to rely on official sources for updates and avoid spreading rumors or unverified information.