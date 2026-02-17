Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Birch Tree gives away free probiotic drinks; launches new WhatsApp channel for more perks

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Visitors at the DSF Al Rigga Night Market got more than just shopping deals and street entertainment — they were greeted with free bottles of Birch Tree Probiotic Milk Drink during a two-night activation promoting gut health and wellness.

Held on Feb. 13 and 14 in Deira, the booth became a quick stop for parents and kids exploring the busy stretch of food stalls and retail kiosks. Families lined up to grab complimentary bottles while enjoying the festive night market atmosphere.

Beyond the giveaways, the activation highlighted an important message: gut health matters. Probiotics contain live, beneficial bacteria that help maintain a balanced digestive system, supporting better nutrient absorption and overall immunity. 

For many parents, it’s a simple way to help care for their children’s everyday health. Birch Tree Probiotic Drink is formulated to support digestive health while offering a taste that appeals to even to children, making it easier to include in daily routines at home.

During the event, visitors were also encouraged to follow Birch Tree Probiotic’s newly launched WhatsApp channel. Missed the event? Don’t worry, you can still be part of the community by joining here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbC7idj3GJP20Fftgf2R. Expect updates on upcoming activities, exclusive promotions, and chances to score special freebies.

Birch Tree Probiotic Drink is currently available in leading supermarkets across the UAE.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

