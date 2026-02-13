Armenia offers visa-free travel for UAE residents until July 2026

Residents of the United Arab Emirates from 113 eligible countries now have a visa-free travel option to Armenia, which announced a “temporary visa exemption” allowing eligible foreign nationals to visit without a visa until July 1, 2026.

The list of eligible countries includes India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Egypt, Lebanon, and Palestine, among others. The exemption applies to residents holding a valid UAE residence permit.

Armenia also allows citizens of these countries to enter visa-free if they hold residence permits from Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, the United States, EU member states, or Schengen Area countries.

Eligible travelers can stay in Armenia for up to 180 days within a one-year period. The residence permit must be valid for at least six months from the date of entry and presented either as a physical card or passport sticker, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia said.

Armenia had previously introduced visa-free travel for UAE citizens in 2017, Qatar in 2019, and Kuwait in 2022, later extending the exemption to UAE residents in July 2025.

Located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Armenia is a popular destination for UAE residents, especially expatriates. Direct flights from the UAE are available via flydubai, Air Arabia, and Wizz Air. Visitors can enjoy scenic landscapes, UNESCO-listed monasteries, and a rich culinary scene.