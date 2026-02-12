Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi to expand robotaxi service, linking Corniche and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin38 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: WeRide Inc

Abu Dhabi is expanding its autonomous Robotaxi service to new areas across the emirate as part of the city’s efforts to enhance smart mobility and sustainable transport.

In a report by the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said the service will now operate in high-density neighborhoods including Khalifa City, Masdar City, and Rabdan. New routes will also connect Abu Dhabi Corniche with Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Robotaxis are self-driving vehicles that offer on-demand transportation to passengers.

The service, which began in 2021 on Yas, Saadiyat, Reem and Maryah Islands, as well as Zayed International Airport, is operated commercially by WeRide and Uber in partnership with local operator Tawasul Transport. ITC said the expansion will include additional vehicles to meet growing demand and improve operational efficiency.

Since its launch, the Robotaxi service has seen nearly 150% growth in trips in 2025, with vehicles maintaining a 99.9% safety rate, ITC said.

The announcement came during the seventh Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX), which highlight autonomous technologies.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

