Latest NewsSportsTFT News

Filipino Hockey standouts honored by PH Embassy in Italy after SEA Games success

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin12 mins ago

Two Filipino athletes who won bronze at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games visited the Philippine Embassy in Italy on Feb. 6, continuing to raise the profile of Philippine hockey in Europe.

Italy-based Hockey 5s players Alfonso Teofilo Alfieri and 16-year-old Clayton John Opeña Lanting paid a courtesy call to Philippine Ambassador Nathaniel Imperial following their stint at the SEA Games in Bangkok, Thailand, last December.

Alfieri, a 28-year-old Italian-Filipino field hockey player and coach, is a two-time SEA Games athlete and served as captain of the Philippine National Team in Hockey 5s and the Indoor national squad during the recently concluded Games.

Born and raised in Italy, he balances elite-level sport with a demanding professional career as a production engineer in the aerospace industry in Turin. A former captain of HCU Rassemblement Torino from 2021 to 2024 and a long-time player of CUS Torino, Alfieri has steadily climbed the ranks of Italian hockey, competing across outdoor and indoor leagues from Serie B to Serie A1 and A2, earning promotions, podium finishes, and recognition as Best Sportsman of the City of Moncalieri.

WhatsApp Image 2026 02 07 at 15.18.29
Courtesy call of SEA Games Hockey 5s bronze medalists Clayton Lanting and Agostino Alfieri with Philippine Ambassador to Italy Nathaniel Imperial

Alongside him stood 16-year-old Clayton Lanting, one of the youngest bronze medalists in Hockey 5s at the SEA Games, whose journey reflects the rising generation of Filipino athletes nurtured in Europe. Clayton is a third-year high school student at Liceo Scientifico Statale Augusto Righi in Rome, aspiring to study medicine and become a doctor while pursuing his passion for sport.

He was introduced to hockey in 2017 through his elder brother Kyle, a former 2019 SEA Games national athlete. Balancing academics, training, and competition, he has earned multiple national placements in Italy, including podium finishes in the 2025 Italian National Cup and 5th place in Serie A Élite, culminating in his historic bronze medal at the SEA Games.

WhatsApp Image 2026 02 07 at 15.24.53
L-R Hockey 5s Bronze medalist Team Captain Agostino Alfieri and Clayton Lanting

During the courtesy call, Ambassador Imperial praised both athletes for their perseverance and for proudly representing the Philippines on the international stage, emphasizing that sport—particularly hockey, a growing discipline for Filipinos—is a powerful tool for connection, integration, and inspiration.

He thanked the parents, coaches, and Italian sports community for their guidance and support, recognizing the vital role they play in shaping disciplined, values-driven athletes abroad.

Also present at the call were Cultural Attaché Ms. Mamhot, Mr. and Mrs. Lanting, Società Lazio President Roberto Brocco, Giada Zanti and coach Riccardo Bracca, underscoring the strong collaboration between Filipino families, Italian institutions, and the sporting community. -Alona Cochon

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin12 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2026 02 07 at 12.44.06

New officers of Knights of Rizal take oath in UAE before Philippine Ambassador

12 seconds ago
iStock 2196214968

Fun ways for OFWs to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the UAE

57 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 10

Anne Curtis addresses viral ‘Power Couple’ blind item: “Learn the art of deadma”

6 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 9

Ajman court convicts social media influencer of cyber defamation

6 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button