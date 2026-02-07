Latest NewsTFT Reach

Big Ticket celebrates love month with AED 15 million grand prize in February

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Timed with the month of love, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has launched its February promotion, offering a guaranteed grand prize of AED 15 million as part of its latest raffle series.

Running from Feb. 1 to 28, the Promotion Series 284 includes a total of 26 guaranteed cash prize winners, making it one of the largest prize pools offered by Big Ticket to date during the month-long campaign.

Alongside the grand prize, the promotion features five consolation prizes worth AED 100,000 each and 16 weekly cash prizes of AED 50,000, with four winners selected every week throughout February during the E-Draw.

In addition, four Big Win prizes of up to AED 150,000 are included in the February series. When you buy two or more Big Tickets in a single transaction before the 25th of the month, you’ll be automatically entered for a chance to attend the live draw on March 3, play the Big Win game, and win guaranteed cash prizes.

Big Ticket has also introduced two luxury vehicles as part of its ongoing Dream Car promotions, including a Range Rover Velar which will be awarded during a live draw on March 3.

Meanwhile, a Maserati Grecale is being promoted across February and March, with the live draw scheduled for April 3. Tickets are priced at AED 150.

With so many incredible prizes to be won, Big Ticket’s February promotion is not to be missed. Whether it’s the AED 15 million grand prize, a weekly cash boost, or a luxury car, February is the month to celebrate love and winning!

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae, at the counters in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport, and at the new Big Ticket store in Morafiq Mussafah.

Stay updated with all the latest announcements and prize draws by following Big Ticket on social media.

