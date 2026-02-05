Dubai launches AI literacy program for private schools, targeting 80,500 students

Dubai announced a large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) literacy program for private schools that is expected to benefit around 80,500 students across the emirate.

The multi-year initiative was unveiled at the World Governments Summit 2026 through a partnership among the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the DP World Foundation, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Responsible AI for Social Empowerment and Education (MIT RAISE). The program will run until February 2030.

The initiative aims to build foundational and responsible AI understanding among students in Grades 6 to 8, while providing teachers with professional development, tools, and assessments to integrate AI learning across core subjects. About 3,600 teachers are expected to support the program through a phased rollout.

The announcement was made during the World Governments Summit 2026, held under the theme “Shaping Future Governments,” which concludes on February 5.

During the first phase, the partners will co-design the program with educators from selected schools before launching classroom pilots and teacher training, ahead of a wider rollout across Dubai’s private schools.

The AI literacy program will introduce short, practical modules across six subjects, Mathematics, Science, Computing, Art, English, and Arabic. Students will learn how AI systems work, how to assess AI-generated outputs, and how to use AI tools responsibly in classroom settings.

Teachers will be provided with classroom-ready resources, professional training, and implementation guidance, as well as access to a curated portal of age-appropriate AI tools designed for supervised use.

The program has two components. The first focuses on AI literacy for Grades 6 to 8, integrating curriculum content, teacher training, and assessments across subjects. The second is an AI enrichment program for high school students, adapted from MIT’s Future Makers and Future Builders models, which will run during school breaks and include online and in-person sessions, mentorship, and team-based projects.

DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said the program aims to equip students with practical skills to understand and responsibly use AI, while supporting teachers in delivering AI-enabled learning.

KHDA Director General Aisha Miran said the initiative aligns with Dubai’s Education 33 strategy and the Dubai Economic Agenda, which prioritize future-ready skills, talent development, and innovation.

MIT RAISE Director Professor Cynthia Breazeal said the program seeks to expand access to AI literacy while promoting responsible practice and local capacity-building within Dubai’s education system.