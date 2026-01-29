Latest NewsEditor's ChoiceNewsTFT News

Cebu Pacific and NPM Group win double ANVIL Awards for Burj Khalifa global tourism campaign

(2nd from left to right) Representing Cebu Pacific, Roberto Pilares, Strategic Communications, Kristina Pauline Obra, International Marketing Manager and Jasmine Paula Obar, International Marketing; representing NPM Group, Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder, and Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer, while receiving the ANVIL Awards 

Cebu Pacific’s historic global tourism campaign, showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai, had earned double recognition at the 61st ANVIL Awards—marking a major milestone for Philippine destination marketing on the world stage.

The award-winning campaign secured Silver honors in two major categories: Arts & Culture/Heritage/Tourism and Best Use of Influencer Marketing, for the campaign’s breakthrough approach in elevating the Philippines’ global tourism presence through large-scale, high-impact international storytelling.

The “Fly to Happy, Fly to the Philippines: Burj Khalifa Global Tourism Campaign” was implemented with its international marketing agency, New Perspective Media Group (NPM Group), through its Philippine arm, New Perspective Marketing International Inc. (NPMI).

The awards, considered the most prestigious recognition in the Philippine public relations industry, were received by Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of NPM Group; Jasmine Paula Obar, International Marketing of Cebu Pacific; Kristina Pauline Obra, International Marketing Manager of Cebu Pacific; Roberto Pilares, Strategic Communications of Cebu Pacific; and Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer of NPM Group.

Historic first

(L-R) Kristina Pauline Obra, International Marketing Manager of Cebu Pacific, Roberto Pilares, Strategic Communications of Cebu Pacific, Jasmine Paula Obar, International Marketing of Cebu Pacific, Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of NPM Group, and Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer of NPM Group, at the ANVIL Awards Ceremony

The campaign marked a historic first as Cebu Pacific became the first Filipino brand to illuminate the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, with a Philippine tourism-themed light and sound spectacle.

Backed by a comprehensive quad-media rollout, diplomatic and community activations, livestream integrations, influencer collaborations, and synchronized seat sales promotions, the campaign generated massive global reach, recorded a double-digit increase in international passenger volume, and delivered a powerful nation-branding moment on a truly global platform.

Best use of influencer marketing

The campaign also earned recognition under the Best Use of Influencer Marketing category for “Amplifying Global Reach: Cebu Pacific’s Integrated Influencer Approach Combining Traditional and Non-Traditional Tactics for the Burj Khalifa Activation.”

This strategy mobilized a diverse ecosystem of macro, micro, celebrity, lifestyle, travel, and Filipino diaspora influencers across the GCC and the Philippines to build anticipation, livestream the landmark activation, and generate emotionally resonant storytelling anchored on the joy of homecoming and Filipino pride.

The Anvil Awards recognize campaigns that demonstrate excellence across the full spectrum of public relations practice, including strategic planning, insight-driven campaign design, creative innovation, execution quality, and measurable business impact.

Winning entries are evaluated based on the strength of objectives, effectiveness of integrated communication strategies, originality of campaign concepts, and the ability to deliver tangible results such as global reach, audience engagement, and brand performance.

Organized annually by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) and widely regarded as the “Oscars of Public Relations,” the Anvil Awards honor outstanding PR programs and tools, with winners selected by a distinguished multi-sector, industry jury.

With a portfolio of over 60 Philippine brands, NPM Group is a leading international multimedia and marketing communications agency that champions Philippine tourism, industries, investments, and Filipino excellence on the global stage.

