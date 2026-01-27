UAE condoles with PH after ferry capsizes in Basilan, leaving 18 dead

The United Arab Emirates expressed condolences and solidarity with the Philippines after a ferry capsized off Basilan, leaving at least 18 people dead.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended sympathy to the victims’ families and to the Philippine government and people affected by the tragedy.

The roll-on/roll-off ferry M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 sank near Pilas Island early Monday, Jan. 26. Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman said four passengers are being treated for serious injuries, while 24 others remain missing.

Philippine Coast Guard officials said 317 passengers have been rescued so far. Most survivors are residents of Sulu, while some were from Bongao, reportedly traveling to visit relatives.

Search and rescue operations continue as authorities work to locate missing passengers and assist survivors.