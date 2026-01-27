Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE condoles with PH after ferry capsizes in Basilan, leaving 18 dead

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin5 hours ago

Photo courtesy: PCG

The United Arab Emirates expressed condolences and solidarity with the Philippines after a ferry capsized off Basilan, leaving at least 18 people dead.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended sympathy to the victims’ families and to the Philippine government and people affected by the tragedy.

The roll-on/roll-off ferry M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 sank near Pilas Island early Monday, Jan. 26. Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman said four passengers are being treated for serious injuries, while 24 others remain missing.

Philippine Coast Guard officials said 317 passengers have been rescued so far. Most survivors are residents of Sulu, while some were from Bongao, reportedly traveling to visit relatives.

Search and rescue operations continue as authorities work to locate missing passengers and assist survivors.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin5 hours ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

0 02 06 038e443232d9dfc91434d08754d48b83931ec1775e3bf5412e102cd1804fd26b b4dda6fb745a50ad 63a2c6c5ac

Philippines reaffirms support for migrant workers at global labor conference in Saudi Arabia

3 mins ago
bhr

Philippine envoy presents credentials to King of Bahrain

2 hours ago
sia

Fly Singapore Airlines A380 from Dubai with limited-time special fares

5 hours ago
iStock 2231667293

Philippine Embassy in UAE reminds tourists of new entry rules in Georgia

7 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button