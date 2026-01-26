Latest NewsNews

Four seriously injured, 24 still missing after RORO ferry sinks off Basilan

Four people are receiving treatment for serious injuries while 24 others remain missing after the roll-on/roll-off ferry M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 sank in waters near Pilas Island, Basilan, early Monday, according to Governor Mujiv Hataman.

Hataman said three of the critically injured victims were transferred to Zamboanga for further treatment, while an elderly passenger was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Basilan Medical Center.

In an interview with Super Radyo dzBB, the governor said some passengers sustained injuries after being struck by objects inside the vessel as it tilted and slowly sank.

Latest figures from the Philippine Coast Guard show that the death toll has risen to 18, while search and rescue operations continue for the 24 missing individuals.

Authorities have so far rescued 317 people. Of these, 223 were brought to Basilan, with most survivors identified as residents of Sulu. A smaller number were from Bongao and were reportedly travelling to visit relatives.

Rescue efforts remain ongoing as authorities work to locate the missing passengers and provide assistance to survivors.

