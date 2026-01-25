UAE sees rain and cooler temperatures on Sunday

Parts of the UAE experienced light to moderate rain on Sunday, Jan. 25, with cooler temperatures recorded in several areas.

Some areas saw a wet start to the day with clouds and scattered rain, while Abu Dhabi experienced more showers near 5 p.m.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported the lowest temperature recorded was 5.8 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, at 4 a.m.

Unsettled weather is expected to continue on Monday, January 26, with the NCM forecasting partly cloudy to cloudy conditions across coastal, northern and eastern areas, along with light rainfall during the morning. Temperatures are expected to dip slightly.

Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into early Tuesday, raising the chance of mist formation in some coastal and internal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, shifting between northeasterly and northwesterly, and may strengthen at times, reaching up to 40 kph and causing blowing dust. Sea conditions will be rough in the Arabian Gulf before easing by night, while the Oman Sea will see slight to moderate waves.