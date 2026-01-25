Saudi Arabia allows foreigners to own property under new law

Saudi Arabia has opened property ownership to non-Saudis under a new law, the Real Estate General Authority (REGA) announced.

The law, which took effect Thursday, Jan. 22 (3 Sha’ban 1447 AH), applies to residents, non-residents, and foreign companies or entities in accordance with established legal procedures.

Real estate ownership in Riyadh and Jeddah is permitted for eligible applicants, while property in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah is restricted to Saudi companies and Muslim individuals, whether residing inside or outside the Kingdom. Detailed geographic zones will be published in the first quarter of 2026.

Residents can apply directly through the official Saudi Properties portal using their Iqama numbers, with eligibility automatically verified and procedures completed electronically. Non-residents must first obtain a digital ID via Saudi embassies abroad before submitting ownership requests online.

Meanwhile, foreign companies without a local presence must register with the Ministry of Investment through the Invest Saudi platform and obtain a unified number (700) before completing ownership procedures.

The authority emphasized that the portal is fully integrated with the Real Estate Registration System, streamlining the application process while ensuring transparency and protection of ownership rights.

REGA said the system is expected to attract international developers, improve the quality of real estate projects, stimulate growth in residential, commercial, industrial, and tourism sectors, and create employment opportunities for Saudi citizens. Officials also noted the move supports the sustainable contribution of the real estate sector to non-oil GDP.

Those interested in property ownership can apply through the Saudi Properties portal at saudiproperties.rega.gov.sa or contact REGA’s official channels for assistance.