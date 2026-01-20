Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE ranks first worldwide for public trust in government

The UAE has ranked first globally in public trust in government, according to the 2026 Edelman Trust Barometer, a New York-based research firm.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the milestone in a post on X.

The country scored 80 out of 100 in the Government Trust Index, an increase from previous years, reflecting residents’ confidence in transparency, credibility, and the delivery of public services.

China also scored 80, tying with the UAE, while other top-ranking countries included India, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia.

The annual Edelman Trust Barometer surveys public trust in governments, businesses, media, and non-governmental organizations across more than 30 countries, measuring perceptions of honesty, competence, and commitment to the public good.

